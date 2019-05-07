Google search bug has search suggestions crawling off the page
Google, that just looks ugly. Can you fix it?
An apparent bug is currently affecting Google’s search suggestions and auto-complete function. If you try to search Google.com and begin typing, Google will show auto-complete search suggestions on the right side of the search box, instead of showing them underneath the search box.
Here is a screen shot:
Complaints. Tons of searchers, SEOs, SEMs and our community are not liking what they see and posted screen shots and videos of this in action. Here are some of those:
The complaints go on and on.
Is it a bug? Google has not confirmed if this is a bug or not. But based on everything we see, how it looks, this appears to be a bug. Danny Sullivan from Google believes this is a bug, as he noted on Twitter:
Fix coming? We would think Google will be fixing this issue fast, but Google has not yet acknowledged it or given us a statement.
We're listening.
