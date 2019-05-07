Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

An apparent bug is currently affecting Google’s search suggestions and auto-complete function. If you try to search Google.com and begin typing, Google will show auto-complete search suggestions on the right side of the search box, instead of showing them underneath the search box.

Here is a screen shot:

Complaints. Tons of searchers, SEOs, SEMs and our community are not liking what they see and posted screen shots and videos of this in action. Here are some of those:

Google has pushed the suggested search waterfall (on desktop) to the right, my guess is to make sure the ads are seen. pic.twitter.com/Uc3l4njpUW — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) May 7, 2019

The complaints go on and on.

Is it a bug? Google has not confirmed if this is a bug or not. But based on everything we see, how it looks, this appears to be a bug. Danny Sullivan from Google believes this is a bug, as he noted on Twitter:

It appears to be a bug. We're looking into it. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 7, 2019

Fix coming? We would think Google will be fixing this issue fast, but Google has not yet acknowledged it or given us a statement.