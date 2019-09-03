Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced that site owners can now verify their web sites with Google Search Console in a new way, auto-DNS verification. This works with a select number of domain name service providers and can help simplify the process of getting your website verified within Google Search Console.

Auto-DNS verification. Google said the company has “collaborated with various domain name registrars to automate part of the verification flow.” There is now a new flow that “will guide you through the necessary steps needed to update your registrar configuration so that your DNS record includes the verification token we provide,” Google said. This will make the verification process a lot easier.

How it works. To verify your domain using the new flow, click “add property” from the property selector (drop down on top of Search Console sidebar). Then, choose the “Domain” option. The system will guide you through a series of steps, including a visit to the registrar site where you need to apply changes.

Here is a screenshot:

Other methods. Google has documented several other methods to verify your domain for Google Search Console over here.

Similar moves. Bing just added support for a similar verification method for Bing Webmasters Tools via Domain Connect just a couple of weeks ago.

In addition, Bing also now lets you import your Google Search Console verified sites into Bing Webmaster Tools.

Why we care. Adding more methods to verify your web site in Google Search Console or Bing Webmaster Tools helps SEOs, webmasters and site owners understand the health of their web sites in Google and Bing’s search results. It helps with communication, debugging, reporting and the necessary daily tasks any SEO takes for a website they maintain.