Google Search Console adds Change of Address tool to new interface
The change of address tool should be around for the foreseeable future.
Google announced on Twitter that they have added the Change of Address tool to the new interface of Google Search Console. The change of address feature was available in the old Search Console but was not migrated when Google shut down the old interface.
The announcement. Here is Google’s tweet announcing this update:
Why we care. The change of address tool is one of the fundamental tools used by SEOs and webmasters when migrating a site from one URL to another. It helps Google pick up on the change faster and helps site owners communicate the change has occurred. With it now migrated to the new interface, the community no longer needs to worry if Google will be killing off this feature — it is now in the new interface, which implies it will be around for the foreseeable future.
