Google announced it hAs added a new report to help publishers learn more about how searchers are finding their site through the Google Discover feature. Google said it is “adding a new report in Google Search Console to share relevant statistics” regarding Google discover.

What is Google Discover? Google Discover is the new name for Google Feed and shows you topics and news items around items that interest you. With Google Discover you can get information about your interests, like your favorite sports team or news site, without searching for them.

Discover report. The Discover report in Google Search Console will answer the following questions:

How often is my site shown in users’ Discover? How large is my traffic?

Which pieces of content perform well in Discover?

How does my content perform differently in Discover compared to traditional search results?

Where can I see this report? Google said this report is available in the new Google Search Console for “websites that have accumulated meaningful visibility in Discover.” The data is going back to March 2019 and will continue to grow from there.

AMP Stories data. Google also said you can see the AMP Stories specific data in these reports:

Signs this was coming. Earlier this week we saw signs this was coming. And I suspect most SEOs, webmasters and developers are happy that we are going to see more visibility into Google Discover performance.

Learn more. A Google help document explains “The Performance report for Discover shows important metrics about how your site performs in Discover. This report will only be visible if your property has reached a minimum threshold of impressions in Discover.”

Why this matters. The more you understand how traffic from Google is coming to your site, the better you can tailor your marketing efforts going forward. By understanding your Android app is bringing in Y amount of traffic, and the Google Discover feed is bringing in X amount of traffic, you can better leverage your marketing and development resources in a smarter and more informed manner.