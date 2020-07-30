Google has added support for image license metadata for licensable image label to both Google Search Console reports and the Rich Results test tool. Google said on Twitter “we are happy to announce support for Image License structured data in Search Console in addition to the Rich Results Test tool.”

Image license metadata. This is metadata and schema that you can use to display licensing information about content that appears in Google Images. Here is what the licensable image label looks like in search:

Search Console enhancement report. A new section has been added to the Enhancements reports in Search Console if you use this markup. Google will only show this to you if you use this markup. Here is a screen shot of the new section, showing some errors:

Rich results test tool. Google also said it is supported on the Rich Results test tool over here. Google’s updated documentation on this tool says it is one of the 17 markup options supported by the rich results test tool.

Why we care. Now you can debug any coding issues or indexing and display issues with Google Image Search with your image licenses schema and markup.