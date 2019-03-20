Google Search Console adds new actions to sitemap report
Google has pushed an update within the new Google Search Console to the sitemap report to support new actions, the company announced on Twitter. Now you can open the contents of a sitemap in a new tab, delete a sitemap, review more detailed errors and more.
Those actions include:
- Opening the sitemap content in a new tab
- Deleting a sitemap
- Reviewing granular details for sitemaps with errors
- Presenting RSS and Atom feed sitemaps
What it looks like. Here it is:
How do I see it? You can click here to login to Search Console and select a property. If your site is not verified, you will first need to verify your site in Search Console and then you can see the sitemap report if you have an uploaded XML Sitemap.
Why it matters. Google is proving that it is continuing to port old features from the old Search Console to the new one. This now gives SEOs, webmasters, developers, site owners more control over their XML Sitemap files directly in the new version of Google Search Console.
