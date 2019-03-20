Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Google has pushed an update within the new Google Search Console to the sitemap report to support new actions, the company announced on Twitter. Now you can open the contents of a sitemap in a new tab, delete a sitemap, review more detailed errors and more.

Those actions include:

Opening the sitemap content in a new tab

Deleting a sitemap

Reviewing granular details for sitemaps with errors

Presenting RSS and Atom feed sitemaps

What it looks like. Here it is:

How do I see it? You can click here to login to Search Console and select a property. If your site is not verified, you will first need to verify your site in Search Console and then you can see the sitemap report if you have an uploaded XML Sitemap.

Why it matters. Google is proving that it is continuing to port old features from the old Search Console to the new one. This now gives SEOs, webmasters, developers, site owners more control over their XML Sitemap files directly in the new version of Google Search Console.