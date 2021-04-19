Google has postponed the rollout of the page experience update, one of the reasons for doing so is to give site owners more tools to improve their pages for this update. With that, Google launched some new features in Google Search Console to aid developers with making these improvements.

Page Experience Search Console report. Google announced a new report named the Page Experience report that is rolling out today within Google Search Console. This new report combines the core web vitals report with the other metrics that are part of the page experience update. That means this new Page Experience report has data on…

What it looks like. Here is a screen shot of this report:

The new Google Page Experience report offers metrics, such as the percentage of URLs with good page experience and search impressions over time, enabling you to quickly evaluate performance. You can also drill into specific pages to see what improvements need to be made.

You can learn more about this new report in this help document.

Updated Search Performance report. Google also is rolling out an update to the existing Search Performance report that lets you filter pages with good page experience versus the other statuses of those page experience levels. This should “help you keep track of how these pages compare to other pages on the same site,” Google said.

You should be able to see how well good page experience pages perform relative to poor page experience pages.

You can access these filters in the Search Performance report filters area.

Why we care. These new reports will give you new ways to look at the pages within your site to see how well you will be scoring with the page experience update.

As we said in our other story, Google has postponed the rollout of the page experience update to start in mid-June but has other components launch at the end of August. This gives us more time to prepare for this update using these new tools and reporting features.