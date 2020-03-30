Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google announced this morning on Twitter that it has launched a couple of new features in Google Search Console including a new way to choose whether to show performance data for your property directly in search results. Google also now lets you choose which types of emails you want to get.

Performance data controls. Google said you can now choose to show performance data for your property directly in the search results. You know, that is when you do a search in Google and Google shows that box at the top from Google Search Console.

Here is what that looks like:

You can control if you see this now in these settings:

Email preferences. You can now also tell Google which types of emails you want to get from Google. Here is a screenshot:

Why we care. One of the bigger pet peeves some SEOs have with Google Search Console is getting too many emails from Google and seeing this box pop up for all their clients in Google search results. Now you can control these notifications. You can learn more over here.