Google Search Console has quietly added a new section to the enhancements section of the tool set named “Products.” This section helps you see how well your product markup is performing in Google’s search results. Products joins other enhancement categories including job postings, recipes, Q&A markup, AMP, mobile usability and others.

What it looks like. Here is a screen shot from Google Search Console showing some reporting data within the products section. It shows errors, valid markup that has warnings and then valid URLs in total.

How do I see this? Well, you need to have products on your web site and preferably, you need to add product markup to your products to show up in Google Search Console. This can be used on either a product page that describes a single product or on a shopping aggregator page that lists a single product, along with information about different sellers offering that product, according to Google.

Why it matters. This brings over more features to the new Google Search Console to help e-commerce sites manage their product markup. With this report, these types of sites can quickly figure out what issues they have with their product markup and fix them. Google walks the webmaster through fixing, validating and submitting the new markup to Google through Google Search Console.