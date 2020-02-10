Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google announced new reports within Google Search Console to help you with your review snippets. Google added a new enhancements report, a new performance report and added new support for review snippets on the rich result testing tool.

Rich snippet enhancement report. The new rich snippet Enhancement report is available for those sites who have implemented reviews or ratings structured data. The report allows you to see errors, warnings, and valid pages for markup implemented on your site. If there are items you need to fix, like other enhancement reports, this report will walk you through the process of fixing the report.

Here is a screen shot of this new rich snippets enhancements report.

Rich snippet performance report. With that, Google also added a way to see how well your rich snippets are performing in search within the Google Search Console performance report. You can see your review or rating marked-up pages on Google Search and Google Discover using the new “Review snippet” search appearance filter. You can check the impressions, clicks and CTR of those results and deeply filter into more queries and other parameters.

Here is a screen shot of the rich snippet performance report.

Review snippet in rich results test. Google also added support for review rich snippets in the rich results testing tool. This gives you faster access to possible errors with your review snippets. You can access this tool over here.

Here is a screen shot:

Why we care. If your site implements reviews on its pages, these tools can open up a lot of information on how well those pages are performing in the Performance report. It can also help you debug issues with pages not yet showing the reviews in the search results.