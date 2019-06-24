Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced two new features for Google Search Console’s testing tools Monday. Within the Google URL testing tools, such as the AMP test, rich results test and URL Inspection tool, you can now search within your markup to find code, and also you can copy the code and tweak it. Google said this makes checking your rendered markup and adjusting it easier.

The announcement. Google posted th announcement on Twitter and shared a GIF of it in action.

🎈New feature landing in the Search Console URL testing tools (like the AMP Test, Rich Results & URL inspection tool):



1️⃣ Search within the markup 🔎

2️⃣ Copy the code & tweak it! 📝



This makes 🔭 checking the rendered markup and 🛠experimenting with it quicker & easier! 😎 pic.twitter.com/AVe90L5zF2 — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) June 24, 2019

New features. The two new features include

(1) Search within the markup so you can quickly find the spot in your markup that you want to adjust.

(2) Copy the code and markup and then make tweaks to it and see if those tweaks pass validation and result in the outcome you desire.

Why we care. Ultimately this feature should make debugging issues with your markup for structured data issues faster. It should make it easier to locate the issues you may have with your markup, then test the changes you make to see if it will pass validation by Google.