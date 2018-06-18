Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced on Twitter that the Search Console API now supports 16 months’ worth of data. The Search Console Analytics API lets webmasters and developers query a lot of the data you can get within the Search Analytics report in Google Search Console.

When Google began rolling out the new Search Console, it came with 16 months of data in the new beta interface. The old interface did not see a longer history of data, nor did the API. But that has changed, and now the API lets you go back as far as 16 months of history.

The new Google Search Console began rolling out in January 2018 to everyone.

Here is Google’s tweet announcing this:

If you're using the Search Console Search Analytics #API, you now have access to all 16 months of data provided in the UI! If you'd like to integrate the data with your CMS or make your own tools, check out our docs athttps://t.co/cqVVyHIbUp — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) June 18, 2018