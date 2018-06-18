Google Search Console Analytics API now has 16 months of data
About 6 months after the historical data rolled out in the Google Search Console user interface, it now has come to the API.
Barry Schwartz on June 18, 2018 at 1:15 pm
Google announced on Twitter that the Search Console API now supports 16 months’ worth of data. The Search Console Analytics API lets webmasters and developers query a lot of the data you can get within the Search Analytics report in Google Search Console.
When Google began rolling out the new Search Console, it came with 16 months of data in the new beta interface. The old interface did not see a longer history of data, nor did the API. But that has changed, and now the API lets you go back as far as 16 months of history.
The new Google Search Console began rolling out in January 2018 to everyone.
Here is Google’s tweet announcing this:
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.