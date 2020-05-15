Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Back in 2018, Google notified developers that it will end support for HTTP and JSON-RPC requests for its APIs. Today, Google announced on the Google Webmaster Twitter handle that this will be happening soon.

HTTP & JSON-RPC requests. Google said that if you are using the Google Search Console API and batch HTTP and JSON-RPC requests, it will stop working soon.

You might be using this method. Google noted that it continues “to see requests for the Search Console API like that.” This means that you may be using these methods.

Google recommends users “check your implementations” to ensure you are not using HTTP and JSON-RPC requests.

The announcement. Here is Google’s tweet:

Attention Search Console API users ⚠️: As announced in 2018 ( https://t.co/7yFLncvk3N ), Google's turning down API support for batch HTTP and JSON-RPC requests. We continue to see requests for the Search Console API like that, so you may want to check your implementations. — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) May 15, 2020

Why we care. Many are using Google Search Console’s API in various ways to improve SEO efficiencies. Be it client reporting, tracking issues, dashboard tools and so on, the API is super useful. You do not want these tools to break. This is a heads up that you may need to make an update to your API implementation so that your tools and applications do not break.