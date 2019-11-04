Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Six months ago, Google began testing a new speed report within Google Search Console, and now that report is beginning to rollout publicly to all Search Console users. Google announced Monday.

What are these reports? The “Speed” reports, located under the “Enhancements” section of Google Search Console, help webmasters quickly find the sections and URLs of their websites that may have speed performance issues. From there you can start to diagnose and address issues that are slowing down your page loading times.

What do these reports show? We looked at these reports a few weeks ago, so check out that deep dive here. In short, Google will bucket your pages as being “Fast”, “Moderate” and “Slow.”

Here is a screen shot:

Google will share more details on how to improve the speed of the pages by linking you over to the PageSpeed Insights tool.

Using the report to monitor and track changes. “You should use this report both for monitoring your performance over time and for tracking fixes you made to your website,” said Google. “If you fix an issue, use the report to track whether users experienced a performance improvement when browsing the fixed version of your website.”

Why we care. As we said before, speed is not just important for ranking in Google but also important for your website visitors and for your conversion metrics. Having this data within Google Search Console gives SEOs and webmasters a single place to go to see this information without having to go into the PageSpeed tools. In addition, this report gives you historical data on improvements or possible problems over time.