Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console beta adds 12+ months of data to performance reports
After a few years of promises, Google is finally providing longer-term data in Google Search Console -- well, the beta version of Search Console.
The new beta version of Google Search Console has now added over 12 months of historical data to the performance reports.
Here is a screen shot showing the options of date filters for the report, including last seven days, last 28 days, last three months, last six months, last 12 months and full duration:
Glenn Gabe of G-Squared Interactive also is able to see it in his beta Google Search Console reports:
I suspect the “full duration” means Google will be showing even more than 12 months of data in these reports, although that is unconfirmed and unclear at this moment. We will keep you posted on Google’s answer to that question.
If you are part of the beta, you should be able to access this information now.
Google has been hinting it would be giving webmasters longer-term data since 2013, and now, a few years later, we’ve got it, at least in beta.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.