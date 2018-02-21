Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console blocked resources report had processing error
You may notice decreased counts of pages with blocked resources in Google Search Console. Google has fixed it, but the reports may be off for your site.
Google has posted on the data anomalies page that the blocked resources report within the Google Search Console may have incorrect data being reported over a three-week period.
When pulling reports on dates between January 16, 2018, and February 22, 2018, Google said “users may see decreased counts of pages with blocked resources. This is due to a processing error on our side. Page counts should return to their correct levels within a few weeks.”
Here is a screen shot of this report. Please notice the vertical line that says “Note” which specifically documents this reporting issue:
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.