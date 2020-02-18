Google announced two new features to the Change of Address tool within Google Search Console. These new features include redirect validation for top five URLs of the moving domain and a reminder at the top of both the moving domain and the destination domain within Google Search Console.

Redirect validation. Google added redirect validation for top five URLs of the moving domain. The tool will show you the redirect flow, validate the flow, show you some examples and give you recommendations of any problem redirects.

Here is a screen shot:

Reminder. Google will also show you a reminder at the top of both the moving domain and the destination domain within Google Search Console. This reminder is a in a warning banner that may read “this site is currently moving to newdomaingoeshere.com.

Here is a screen shot:

Why we care. The change of address tool can be very powerful and adding the reminder that a site is moving can help some not make a mistake with the tool. The validation tool also can help you fix any issues and truly validate that the site move is something you want to communicate to Google. You can learn more about the change of address tool over here.