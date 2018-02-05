Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console AMP report error now corrected
Users should see updated data this week.
Barry Schwartz on February 5, 2018 at 9:39 am
The Google Search Console team has noted that data anomalies in the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) report in Search Console occurred between January 23 and February 3.
Google wrote:
Some users may see elevated levels of errors of the type “Major content mismatch” due to a processing error on our side. Correct error counts should return to their actual levels within few days.
If you do see any “Major content mismatch” errors in those reports between those date ranges, check back again later in the week for corrected data.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.