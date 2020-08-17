After being under the radar for a couple of months, Google has confirmed the new Google Search Console Insights. Search Console Insights is a new view of your data specifically “tailored for content creators and publishers,” Google said. It can help content creators understand how audiences discover their site’s content and what resonates with their audiences.

Search Console Insights uses both Search Console and Google Analytics data in one view. Google announced the beta today on Twitter, saying, “Today we’re starting to roll out a new experience to beta testers: Search Console Insights. It’s a way to provide content creators with the data they need to make informed decisions and improve their content.”

Access Search Console Insights. If you’re participating in the closed beta, you can access Google Search Console Insights for some of the profiles you manage in Google Search Console at https://search.google.com/search-console/insights/about. There, you can learn more about this reporting tool and click on Open Search Console Insights to potentially access the report.

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot provided by Google:

I uploaded a full-sized, but blurred out, screenshot over here.

What Search Console Insights tells you. Google said Search Console Insights can help content creators and publishers answer questions about their site’s content, such as:

What are your best performing pieces of content? How are your new pieces of content performing? How do people discover your content across the web? What are your site’s top and trending queries on Google Search? What other sites and articles link to your site’s content and did you get any new links?

Can’t access Search Console Insights? If you do not have access to Google Search Console Insights, do not worry. It is still in beta and even though Google has publicly announced it, it is not yet available to everyone.

“It is a closed beta that is currently only available to a group of users that have already received an official email from us for a specific site. We hope to open it for more users and to allow the beta group users to add more sites to it over time — stay tuned for more news and updates about this in the future,” Google said.

Why we care. As we said before, “Having certain Google Analytics data in Search Console can offer a big convenience and also help you see your data in new ways.” This Search Console Insights dashboard gives you more views of your content performance since it now blends both Google Analytics and Google Search Console data into one.