Google Search Console, which is normally accessible at https://search.google.com/search-console is currently not loading. The page returns a 503 server error.

This is currently a widespread error. We have informed Google about the issue.

There is currently no estimated time for a fix. Google Search Console went offline at about 3:50pm EDT.

The old interface is still available at google.com/webmasters/tools/home.

At 4:15pm EDT, about 25 minutes after the service went down, it now seems to be back up and running.