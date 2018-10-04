Google Search Console is currently down
Can't access your Google Search Console properties? Do not worry, you are not alone.
Barry Schwartz on October 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm
Google Search Console, which is normally accessible at https://search.google.com/search-console is currently not loading. The page returns a 503 server error.
This is currently a widespread error. We have informed Google about the issue.
There is currently no estimated time for a fix. Google Search Console went offline at about 3:50pm EDT.
The old interface is still available at google.com/webmasters/tools/home.
At 4:15pm EDT, about 25 minutes after the service went down, it now seems to be back up and running.
