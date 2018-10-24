Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is sending out a new type of notification to those who have verified properties in Google Search Console. The new messages inform site owners about really slow pages that take too long to load.

Oliver H.G. Mason posted a screenshot of this message on Twitter:

Google has a Google Speed update which is aimed at reducing the search rankings of really slow mobile pages. Google also had a speed factor in 2010.

This notice references how slow specific pages are with this specific website and how to fix the issue.