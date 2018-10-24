Google Search Console is sending notices for slow loading pages
Fix slow page loading notices are new and are now being sent to site owners via Google Search Console.
Barry Schwartz on October 24, 2018 at 9:27 am
Google is sending out a new type of notification to those who have verified properties in Google Search Console. The new messages inform site owners about really slow pages that take too long to load.
Oliver H.G. Mason posted a screenshot of this message on Twitter:
Google has a Google Speed update which is aimed at reducing the search rankings of really slow mobile pages. Google also had a speed factor in 2010.
This notice references how slow specific pages are with this specific website and how to fix the issue.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.