Google has included special announcements within its Performance report and added a new Special Announcements Enhancement report to Search Console, the company announced Tuesday. Google’s Rich Results Test tool also now supports SpecialAnnouncement markup.

The new Special Announcements Enhancement report. Source: Google.

The new Special Announcements Enhancement report. The Special Announcements Enhancement report shows warnings, errors and valid pages for markup implemented on your site.

Special Announcements within the Performance report. Source: Google.

Special Announcements in the Performance report. The Search Console Performance report now shows impressions, clicks and CTR results for special announcement pages.

Rich result testing. This tool can now be used to check live pages that have been marked up with SpecialAnnouncement schema. Additionally, site owners can upload code to the Rich Results Test tool before publishing it to check for errors and get suggestions.

Why we care. These new tools can make it easier to troubleshoot issues with SpecialAnnouncement structured data and evaluate how well those pages are performing in Google search. This can be especially crucial because rich results generated from this structured data type may relate to public health and safety declarations.