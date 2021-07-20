Google added the Math Solvers rich results option as a filter in the Google Search Console performance report search appearance options. Just like you have several dozen options to filter the performance reports, you can now do so for the practice problems/math solver structured markup.

The announcement. Google announced this on Twitter saying “Following the Math Solvers Search Console enhancement report announcement a few weeks ago (link below), today we’re adding this rich result as a search appearance on the Performance report to help you analyze its results.”

Following the Math Solvers Search Console enhancement report announcement a few weeks ago (link below), today we're adding this rich result as a search appearance on the Performance report to help you analyze its results https://t.co/G7o4IKUl1P — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 20, 2021

What practice problems look like. Google explained it as an “interactive feature tests your knowledge of high school math, chemistry and physics topics directly on Search.” Here is a GIF of it in action:

More details. You can learn more details on how to implement this structured data in this help document or read our original blog post.

What is new. Specifically what is new here is that if your site does show Math Solvers rich results, you will see a new search appearance filter in the performance report in Google Search Console to see how well your Math Solvers rich results are performing in Google Search.

The Google Search Console performance report shows important metrics about how your site performs in Google Search results: how often it comes up; average position in search results; click through rate; and any special features (such as rich results) associated with your results.

Why we care. This gives us more data to see if using Math Solvers markup is actually helping our sites get more visibility in search. More importantly, is the markup and rich results leading to more clicks to our websites.