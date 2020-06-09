Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google has added new filter options to the performance reports within Google Search Console. If you use recipe markup, Google may give you the ability to filter your performance report within the “search appearance” options.

Where are these filters? You can access the filters by logging into Google Search Console. Then click on the “performance report” and then select the “+New” option to select “search appearance…” Within those options, you might see two new filters for recipe:

Recipe Gallery

Recipe rich results

Here is a screen shot from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter:

What does it show? When you filter by those recipe search appearance filters, Google will isolate how well your search results are doing with those recipe filters. Here is a chart from Glenn Gabe that shows this data started to show on May 31, 2020:

This is new. John Mueller of Google confirmed on Twitter that this is a new report. John said, “Yep, these are pretty new” reports.

Why we care. This report gives you a bit more flexibility in refining your reporting within Google Search Console. You can now see, in more detail, how well recipe structured data is performing for you within organic Google Search.

Recently Google added more debugging reports around recipe markup. So these reports compliment those.