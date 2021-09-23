Google Search Console’s performance reports now seem to be back to normal and showing recent data after experiencing significant delays over the past several days. Now if you look at your performance report, you may see data as recent as four hours ago, which is normal delays for the performance report.

Here is a screenshot I was able to take just minutes ago from my performance reports in Google Search Console:

The delay. The delay started as early as September 18th, according to this Google help page. Google wrote “an internal problem is causing a delay in the performance report data. We’re working to resolve this delay. This is only a reporting issue and does not affect your site’s crawling, indexing, or ranking in Google.”

Now resolved. As of this morning, Google started to bring these reports up to speed and they now largely seem all caught up. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning “Search Console data is likely going to be back up to speed later today, assuming the progress continues.” And indeed, the reports seem to be back to normal.

Why we care. I am sure you are all eager to catch up on your reports and pull down the most recent data. This not only impacted the Search Console website interface, but also any APIs and data connections. So pull in your most recent data and check those positions and click through rates.