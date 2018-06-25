Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced a new feature in the beta Google Search Console that allows you to check a specific URL on your website to see the status of how Google search sees that URL. This feature is called the URL inspection tool and is now rolling out to Google Search Console users over the coming weeks.

This tool “provides detailed crawl, index, and serving information about your pages, directly from the Google index,” Google says. It will show the last crawl date, the status of that last crawl, any crawling or indexing errors and the canonical URL for that page. It will show if the page was successfully indexed, any AMP errors, structured data errors and indexing issues.

Here are screen shots:

You can enter in either AMP vs. non-AMP URLs as well.

There is a large help document that goes through all the features of this URL inspection tool.

This is still rolling out, and you won’t necessarily see it today, as the roll out can take a couple weeks.