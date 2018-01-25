Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has posted on its Google Search Console data anomalies page that the remove URL tool report might not function fully for the upcoming “short time” period. Google said it is making “some improvements” to the report, so it might not be available for awhile.

The message, posted on January 24, reads:

January 24, 2018—Ongoing The Remove URLs Report is undergoing some improvements and might not be available for a short time.

Here is a screen shot of the URL removal tool and the notice in Google Search Console on that page:

The Remove URLs tool in Search Console lets people temporarily block pages from Google Search results on sites that they own.