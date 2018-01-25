Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console’s remove URL report might not work for a short period of time
Trying to use the Google removal tool URL report? Be aware that Google is upgrading the report, so it may not be reporting properly at the moment.
Google has posted on its Google Search Console data anomalies page that the remove URL tool report might not function fully for the upcoming “short time” period. Google said it is making “some improvements” to the report, so it might not be available for awhile.
The message, posted on January 24, reads:
January 24, 2018—Ongoing
The Remove URLs Report is undergoing some improvements and might not be available for a short time.
Here is a screen shot of the URL removal tool and the notice in Google Search Console on that page:
The Remove URLs tool in Search Console lets people temporarily block pages from Google Search results on sites that they own.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.