Google has updated many of the reports within Google Search Console to “cover a smaller number of pages, in order to provide better performance in Search Console,” Google wrote. The reports impacted include AMP, Mobile Usability, Speed, all rich result reports.

What changed? Google said that in order to provide a quicker and more responsive Google Search Console experience, some of the reports are now reporting on a smaller number of pages. Specifically, Google is looking at fewer of your pages for generating the AMP, Mobile Usability, Speed, all rich result reports.

How are you impacted? Google said this is only a reporting change and that your search results are not impacted by this change. Google wrote “Because of this, you might see a decrease in the number of items and pages tracked in these reports. This change does not affect Search results, only the data reporting in Search Console.”

Why we care. If you notice changes in the AMP, Mobile Usability, Speed, all rich result reports within Google Search Console, this may be why. It is important to understand this change may have nothing to do with any changes you made to your site. This is an internal Google reporting change and thus, if you use these reports – you need to notate the change in your reporting.