Within the Google Search Console, there is the ability to Fetch as Google and then submit the URL you fetched to the Google index for possible inclusion. In that submit feature, Google used to show how many URL submissions remained from a monthly quota. That limit notification no longer appears in the Search Console interface, but it remains in the help documentation on Google’s own site.

This is what it looked like before with a notice showing the remaining number of submissions from the monthly quota:

Here is what the submit method looks like now without the quota notification:

Google would not confirm whether the monthly quota itself is going away, whether it is simply no longer going to show users how many submissions they have remaining or if this is a temporary interface change.

We will keep you informed if we learn more.