On Friday, Google announced that the Search Console Search Analytics API now lets developers request 25,000 rows of data per request. This figure is up from 5,000 rows of data per request previously. Google also added 16 months of data to the Search Analytics API, so giving developers a way to get more data out of the API is a good thing.

Google said, “Are you using the Search Console Search Analytics API? We recently increased the max results/request to 25k and put together a guide for getting all your site’s data.”

Google said it added this new guide to help developers get data out of Google Search Console.

In addition, Google said that in about a month, it will be including filtered queries as “(other)” in the API. “This makes pagination easier, the numbers clearer, but might be confusing when comparing queries before/after,” Google added.

Here is a screen shot of someone who already implemented this change with the API:

