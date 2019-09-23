Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Now you can get fresher data in the Google Search Console performance reports, Google has announced. Google also now lets you export the data using a custom date range.

How fresh? Google said the data is “as recent as less than a day old.” We checked our various reports and Google is showing updated data from six hours ago. Previously, the data was updated within about three days. This is a significant improvement.

Where can I see this? If you login to Google Search Console and click on the performance report, you will see at the top right of the page when the last time Google updated this data. Here is a screenshot from Google showing six hours ago:

Why we care. Getting data from Google Search Console sooner can help you fix and debug issues within the same day, as opposed to waiting a few days. That can be huge. Google said the change also means:

Seeing your weekend performance on Monday morning – no need to wait until Wednesday.

Checking on your site’s stats first thing in the morning after, or even during, important days such as holidays, global events, and shopping days.

Checking if your site’s traffic rebounds soon after fixing an important technical issue.

Pacific time. These reports are all as of Pacific Time zone. So when you compare timeframes, you fully understand what you are looking at.

API and Discover reports. The Search Console API and Discover reports are still three days behind and are currently not benefiting from the faster reporting timeframe. That may change soon but for now, the API has older data and the Discover reports are also a few days behind.

Exporting. Google added an option to export the data based on the timeframe you choose. You can do this by selecting ‘dates’ in the table below the graph, select the desired time frame, and explore the data in Search Console or export the chart.

Why we care. Having data earlier on can be extremely helpful in fixing issues with the site’s performance in Google search much quicker. Instead of having to wait three days to see a problem, you should see the problem the same day.