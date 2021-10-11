Google Search Console’s public facing testing tools will be aligned more closely to the URL Inspection tool, the company announced today. Google said it is updating the these tools “designs and improving features to be fully aligned with the URL Inspection tool.”

Which tools are impacted. Google said this is impacting specifically the AMP, Mobile Friendly, and Rich Results testing tools.

What is changing. Google is updating the design and improving some of the features of these three public facing tools. Specifically, these fields will be both on the public facing tools and the URL inspection tool:

Page availability – Whether Google was able to crawl the page, when it was crawled, or any obstacles that it encountered when crawling the URL.

– Whether Google was able to crawl the page, when it was crawled, or any obstacles that it encountered when crawling the URL. HTTP headers – The HTTP header response returned from the inspected URL.

– The HTTP header response returned from the inspected URL. Page screenshot – The rendered page as seen by Google.

– The rendered page as seen by Google. Paired AMP inspection, Inspect both canonical and AMP URL.

What it looks like. Google shared this screen shot of the rich results public testing tool and the new design and features:

Why we care. This should help you align what you are reporting on between the various Google tools. Just this morning Google said a discrepancy between the URL inspection tool and the crawl status reports may cause confusion. Having all these tools more aligned will lead to less confusion and a more efficient use of your time.