Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced some updates to the new Google Search Console on Monday. Specifically, Google said it has made visual upgrades to the reports and user interface within Search Console.

The update includes:

Annotation cards with the charts.

Difference column to show changes in data over time.

Prepopulated values in filter/compare illustrations.

Changes to the date picker and comparison view.

Google regularly updates the new Google Search Console and is soliciting feedback via the “Send Feedback” button in the UI.

Here is a GIF of the changes from Google: