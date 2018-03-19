Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Search Console updates visual reporting features
A look at what's new in Google Search Console.
Barry Schwartz on March 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Google announced some updates to the new Google Search Console on Monday. Specifically, Google said it has made visual upgrades to the reports and user interface within Search Console.
The update includes:
- Annotation cards with the charts.
- Difference column to show changes in data over time.
- Prepopulated values in filter/compare illustrations.
- Changes to the date picker and comparison view.
Google regularly updates the new Google Search Console and is soliciting feedback via the “Send Feedback” button in the UI.
Here is a GIF of the changes from Google:
We're listening.
