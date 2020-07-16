Google has removed the prominent Twitter carousel of tweets from the Google search result pages after many prominent Twitter accounts were hacked yesterday. If you missed the Twitter hack news, you can read about it on Techmeme. But this news resulted in Google removing Twitter carousel boxes completely from its search results pages.

The Twitter search carousel box is not just gone for those accounts that were hacked but gone for any Twitter account. Google appears to have dropped the box completely from the search results.

Search Engine Land has asked Google if this move is temporary and if we will see the Twitter carousel return to the Google search results. We will update here if we get a response.

Before and after screen shots. The Twitter carousel box usually comes up when searching for any prominent, or even not so prominent, brand name or personality name on Google search. Here are screen shots of before and after:

Whoa, looks like Google has demoted the visibility of Twitter accounts in Google Search. Likely related to many accounts being compromised with the BTC scam. Main change I'm seeing is the removal of the prominent real-time tweet carousel format. pic.twitter.com/JQTC7RDn0c — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) July 16, 2020

Here’s what that looks like: pic.twitter.com/cBs6pMmpEc — Five Blocks (@5blocks) July 16, 2020

Data. FiveBlocks shared a chart with me showing that for all the queries the company tracks, 100% of those Twitter carousels have been removed:

Google and Twitter. Google first added tweets to its search results about five years ago, in 2015. But Google had integration deals with Twitter prior to that in 2011 and earlier.

In fact, SEOs and marketers used these Twitter carousels as a method to dominate the search results. You can see many more examples of Twitter carousels in the Google search results there.

Will this last? Will Google permanently remove the Twitter carousel results from Google Search? I doubt it but we did email Google for clarification on this move. It does make sense for Google to remove it, at least temporarily, as we currently need to figure out if we can trust the posts we see on Twitter.

Why we care. If you are currently using Twitter as a Google search strategy, that might have to go on hold until we determine what Google’s next steps are with Twitter.