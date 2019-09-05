Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced this morning an update to how Google presents movie and TV shows in the mobile search results for the upcoming fall season. The new interface is more graphical and interactive, letting you have more fun swiping through entertainment options from your mobile searches.

How it works. When you search for things like “good shows to watch” or “what to watch” on mobile, you can tap the start button in the “Top picks for you” carousel to begin rating TV shows and movies. You can also search for keywords like “horror movies from the 80s” or “adventure documentaries about climbing,”

This is rolling out now, so you might not see it yet and it is only rolling out in the US.

Then this interface comes up where you can swipe left or right through shows and movies, this helps Google learn what you like and show you better suggestions next time.

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot from Google:

Google will then show you where you can watch the TV show or movie:

Why we care. The old TV and movie carousel is changing and if you are in the TV and movie space, your click-through rates may change as well.