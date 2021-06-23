Google has announced yet another Google Search update the company is calling a “spam update.” The spam update is being run today and Google said it will “conclude today.”

Google said it will once again run another spam update next week, and Google will inform us when that update has started and conclude.

These updates are one-day updates and do not roll out over a multi-day period like Google’s core updates typically do.

More details. “As part of our regular work to improve results, we’ve released a spam update to our systems,” Google said, although it did not say much more outside of these two Twitter posts. “This spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We’ll add to this tweet thread when that happens,” Google added.

Google added links to existing documents where it talks about its spam prevention and webmaster guidelines, here are those tweets:

This spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We'll add to this tweet thread when that happens.



We encourage sites to follow our best practices for Search: https://t.co/jK3ArQEuir — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 23, 2021

Lots of updates going on. So some background on the recent updates, we had a:

Product reviews update start on April 8th and conclude on April 22nd.

June core update start on June 2nd and end on June 12th.

Page experience update start on June 15th and will roll out through the end of August.

And, the July core update is expected to start rolling out next month.

Why we care. If you notice ranking changes today, it might be related to Google’s spam efforts and this spam update, so ensure your site is playing by Google’s rules and guidelines.