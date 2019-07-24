Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

There are widespread complaints in the Google forums about the search results not fully rendering when a search is done. This seems to be happening for some searchers on mobile. Google has confirmed the company is working on a fix.

Google’s confirmation. Google posted on Twitter at 3:30pm ET, “We’re aware that for some people, our search results page might not be fully rendering. We’re actively working to resolve this bug.”

What the bug looks like. Here is one of many screen shots from the Google forums with complaints about this issue.

Why we should care. If searchers cannot see the search results, even if that is a small percentage of Google searchers, that can lead to a drop in traffic to your web site, which may lead to fewer leads and sales and less revenue for your company. Of course, Google wants its search results to render, so it is working fast to fix the issue.