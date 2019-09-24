Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google announced this morning on Twitter that it is releasing the September 2019 core update later today. Core updates impact how Google ranks web sites and how Google determines what is the most relevant web page for a specific query.

The announcement. Here is the announcement from moments ago:

Later today, we are releasing a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. It is called the September 2019 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates remains as we’ve covered before. Please see this blog for more about that: https://t.co/e5ZQUAlt0G — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) September 24, 2019

What to do if you are hit. Google has given us advice on what you can do if you are negatively impacted by a core update.

Pre-announcement. This is the second time in a row that Google has pre-announced a core update, they did a pre-announcement for the June 2019 core update.

To roll out in the next few hours. Danny Sullivan from Google said he expects this to start rolling out in the next few hours and then take a few days to fully roll out.

I expect it to begin in a few hours; these typically take a few days to fully roll out. Yes, we'll post when the rollout begins. We don't post when it ends because there's typically other updates that are always happening, too. But after a few days, as said. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 24, 2019

The name. Google is now going with the month and year for the naming convention of these core updates. Google did this because of the confusion over the March core update.

Why we care. Whenever Google updates its search ranking algorithms it means that your site can do better or worse in the search results. Knowing when Google does these updates gives us something to point to in order to understand if it was something you changed on your web site or something Google changed with its ranking algorithm. Today we know Google will be releasing a core ranking update.