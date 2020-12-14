Google services were down including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Search Console & more
Many of Google is offline, it is not just you. Google began restoring services at around 7:28am ET.
Barry Schwartz on December 14, 2020 at 7:18 am
This morning at around 6:55am ET many of Google services went offline. This includes many tools and services you as marketers depend on. While Google Search seems to be working, outside of logging into Google Search, other aspects of Google are not working.
What is offline. Here is a list of services that are offline that marketers may care about:
- Google Ads
- Google AdSense
- Google Analytics
- Google Search Console
- Google My Business
- YouTube
- Google Play
- Firebase
- Gmail
- Google Apps/Workforce
- Admob
Virtually all services that require a Google login are offline.
What it looks like. When you try to login, you may get a blank screen or a 502 error of some sorts:
We’re back. Google services seem to be coming back up at 7:28am ET, so about a 30 minute outage.
