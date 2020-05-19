Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

This Friday, Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin will lead a discussion on the ins and outs of Google Shopping.

She will be joined by experts Kirk Williams, owner of ZATO Marketing, and Mike Ryan, product management lead at Smarter Ecommerce.

The discussion will begin on Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m. EST. We will allow up to 50 people to join the audience to experience the session live and to be able to ask questions of the presenters. Please fill out this form if you would like to attend.

E-commerce has been booming during this time as physical retail locations are closed or providing limited services due to stay at home orders. This has presented new opportunities and challenges for e-commerce marketers. Google sped up its plans to introduce free listings in Google Shopping after eight years as an ads-only product. Audience insights reports reflected big changes in the competitive landscape as businesses dealt with the impact on supply chains and fulfillment logistics.

In this session, these Shopping experts will share what they are seeing in the market, the customer challenges and successes they’ve seen, and what retailers and brand marketers should focus on now. We’ll also discuss the role of automation in Shopping campaigns and where they see things headed.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We want to give great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

Meanwhile, watch our latest session replay on digital commerce marketing below.

