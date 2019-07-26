Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The saga of shortnames continues. About two weeks ago, a bug caused Google My Business (GMB) listings to disappear when shortnames were added to accounts. That problem was supposed to be resolved and the missing listings restored early last week, according to Google.

Problem appears to persist. Some SEOs continued to report a problem ten days later. From the following tweet, it appears the issue is not fully resolved:

Although no announcement has been made, Google has confirmed there is an ongoing bug with Google My Business shortnames that can result in your listing being suspended.#seo #googlemybiz #gmb pic.twitter.com/M5GN1vYTru — Candour (@candouragency) July 25, 2019

However, other local SEOs we informally consulted said that the problem did appear to be resolved and had not heard about any continuing issues with adding shortnames.

Google says any suspensions now from user violations. Google reiterated to us that the issue is resolved, including the restoration of all related missing listings. Any current listings suspensions, Google suggested, are the likely result of violations of GMB’s content and conduct policies. However, the company wouldn’t be more specific.

Why we should care. The shortnames rollout has been somewhat more buggy than other new product launches. It’s not immediately clear whether these problems have compromised SEO adoption of shortnames, which were intended to offer convenience for consumers and a potentially effective marketing shortcut for local business owners.

Let us know if you’re still experiencing problems with missing listings. Also, let us know whether your interest in shortnames has been negatively impacted by problems with the rollout.