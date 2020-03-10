Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google’s “key moments” feature, also known as “in this video,” is now showing on more than one video in mobile search results. Users can also now hide and expand the feature. Previously the feature, which lets users skip to “key moments” in a video, appeared only on the first video listing.

Australian SEO consultant Brodie Clark spotted the change Tuesday.

Wowsers, Key Moments (AKA “in this video”) on steroids in this test.



Previously, this feature would only show in position #1 in a video carousel on mobile.



Now being triggered in all sorts of areas, but now with the ability to hide/expand results.



cc YT SEO guru @aleyda pic.twitter.com/LVOsAEafSW — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) March 10, 2020

Why we care

Key moments distinguishes different sections of a video (for example, a how-to video involving multiple steps), enabling users to jump to the section they’re looking for right from the search results.

Providing a timeline of your video’s content can make it easier for users to find the information they’re looking for, which may make them more likely to click through. It also lets users to skip sections of your video that are important to your business but not as important for your users, such as a sponsored product mention at the beginning of your video.

Now that key moments are appearing on multiple video carousel results, videos that don’t rank number one may also stand to attract more views.

The feature is becoming more prominent in search, which means Google is likely seeing engagement metrics indicating it’s worth expanding. Testing this should be a part of your video SEO strategy.

More on the news

Key moments can be displayed for English videos hosted on YouTube if the creator provides timestamp information within the video description.

The feature is not supported outside of YouTube yet, but Google has created a form to survey creators for their interest in supporting it for videos hosted outside of the platform.

The key moments feature was first spotted in September 2019 and was formally announced shortly after.