As part of its International Small Business Week, Google is launching a simplified ad creation workflow for video ads on YouTube, the company announced Monday. Under the new workflow, which is now available globally on mobile and desktop, advertisers can launch a campaign by adding a video, selecting the audiences they want to reach and designating a budget.

The new mobile YouTube ad creation workflow (left) and campaign metrics (right).

Why we care

Until now, advertisers had to access the full functionality of Google Ads to launch a video ad campaign on YouTube, which may have been an intimidating prospect for some SMBs. This new workflow makes it easier for advertisers to get their campaigns up and running with a user interface that may be more appropriate for their needs and experience level.

More on the news

Along with the new ad creation workflow, Google is also launching a simplified campaign metrics dashboard (shown above in the image on the right).

Last year, YouTube launched its free Video Builder, an ad creation tool that enables businesses to animate static assets, like logos, text and images, with music and transitions. This can also help SMBs on a tight budget get their video ad campaigns up and running quickly.

The platform is also offering panels and a workshop designed for SMBs as part of its first YouTube Small Biz Day on June 24. The panels include “Stories of Resilience” and “Secrets to Success on YouTube,” and the workshop, “Create YouTube Videos That Attract New Customers,” begins at 9 a.m. PT. Those interested can register for the workshop here.