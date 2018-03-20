Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has stopped showing zero search results, i.e., only the answer, followed by a button to “show all results” for searches related to time, calculations and conversions. The blue search results links are now back.

Google began this global experiment a week ago today and has now concluded that “the condensed view experiment should stop for now.”

Danny Sullivan, Google’s search liaison, wrote on Twitter:

We have enough data and feedback — which is appreciated — to conclude that the condensed view experiment should stop for now. The team will look at improving when and how it appears.

Here is what this “condensed view” looked like:

Google said originally this was only an experiment but one that was visible globally to all searchers. Google said it will look at the feedback and see if there are ways to improve how it appears.

Here is Sullivan’s tweet about the test: