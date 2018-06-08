Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has been running a test to serve AMP-enabled landing pages from mobile Search ads for just over a year. Now Google is experimenting with showing the AMP lightning icon next to the description in some of those text ads.

Below is an example of the test, spotted by a reader, running on an ad for Event Tickets Center, which has been participating in the AMP test from the beginning.

This is just a test for now, and I have not been able to replicate it. We asked Google for comment. “We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our advertisers and users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” a Google spokesperson told us.