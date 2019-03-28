Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is testing a new search bar menu with icons next to the names of the search categories. So instead of just showing the search vertical filters for displaying news results or image results, Google is showing icons next to those categories.

Screenshot of the test. Here is a screen shot of this new user interface test provided by @YoungbloodJoe:

Screenshot of current design. Here is what most searchers currently see when going to Google:

Can you see it? We cannot replicate this test here but Google is constantly testing new user interfaces.

If you can see this, please let us know on Twitter @sengineland.

Why it matters. Any change to the user interface of one of the most used web sites in the world will be noticed. Will it impact search marketers or SEOs? Probably not but it does give a new fresh look to the Google search results page.