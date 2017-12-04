Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is testing a new feature for some of its knowledge graph cards. The feature shows a section for “notable moments” in a carousel format in the knowledge card.

Sergey Alakov shared a screen shot of it on Twitter:

The “notable moments” shows webpages that have timeline-based information about the individual. So in this example, b Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, shows an imdb.com card for the year he was born and a site named “thefamouspeople” for the year after he was born. It continues to scroll with more timeline-based information.

I have been unable to replicate this, but the concept of this carousel looks interesting and useful to me.