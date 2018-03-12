Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is reportedly testing a new mobile search interface, according to Android Police. This new interface uses a more rounded design and boldly omits the full Google logo at the top of the search results page. Instead, the G icon appears in the rounded search bar, with the menu directly below.

Here is a screenshot from Android Police’s comments on the new design:

Here is the normal design that you and I likely see today:

The current design is considered more rounded and curved as compared to their previous boxy design. This new test is even more rounded, and removing the Google logo makes it possible to see more of the search results at the top of the page without scrolling as much.