In a new test, Google is running its two types of Shopping ads in one search result.

A carousel of standard product listing ads appears at the top of the mobile search result. Below that is a carousel of Showcase Shopping ads. The test was spotted by The SEM Post.

The screen shot below shows the test running on mobile on a search for “engagement rings.”

The second carousel, labeled “Shop by store,” features Showcase Shopping ads. Instead of linking to individual products on the advertisers’ websites — like the traditional product listings ads above — Showcase ads bring up a Google-hosted page of a collection of related products from the retailer.

Showcase Shopping ads were designed to run on broad commercial queries, like “engagement rings,” so it’s interesting to see the search engine running a test of both ad types. I have not been able to replicate it. We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update with any response here.