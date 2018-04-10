Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google tests showing two Shopping ad carousels on mobile
The test features Google's Showcase Shopping ads and traditional product listing ads on one result.
In a new test, Google is running its two types of Shopping ads in one search result.
A carousel of standard product listing ads appears at the top of the mobile search result. Below that is a carousel of Showcase Shopping ads. The test was spotted by The SEM Post.
The screen shot below shows the test running on mobile on a search for “engagement rings.”
The second carousel, labeled “Shop by store,” features Showcase Shopping ads. Instead of linking to individual products on the advertisers’ websites — like the traditional product listings ads above — Showcase ads bring up a Google-hosted page of a collection of related products from the retailer.
Showcase Shopping ads were designed to run on broad commercial queries, like “engagement rings,” so it’s interesting to see the search engine running a test of both ad types. I have not been able to replicate it. We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update with any response here.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.