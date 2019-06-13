Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has several types of automated extensions that can display in search ads — seller ratings, call extensions, dynamic sitelinks, etc. It’s currently testing a new version that highlights a site’s popularity.

Spotted by Kristie TC Liu, digital marketing strategist at KoMarketing in Boston, the automated extension on a WeWork ad says, “10K+ visits this week” and is preceded by a people icon. Visits here refers to website visits, not store visits.

Social credibility test. We assume this automated extension is powered by WeWork Boston’s linked Google Analytics account, but Google hasn’t provided additional details. “We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our advertisers and users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land.

Why we should care. Google is always running tests. If this one proves successful — presumably the success metric here is click-through rate — and rolls out, it could mean a boost for more popular sites. In the example shown above, the extension appeared on a brand search. We aren’t clear if this is also running on non-brand queries. You may recall another automated extension that was aimed at providing social credibility: Google+ follower counts. Will this latest test have more staying power?